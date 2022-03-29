Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- The Rock Island National Cemetery hosted the Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony March 29 in a morning ceremony marked by cold and wind.



This year is the fifth anniversary of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This ceremony, held annually on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, had participants coordinated by Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299.



Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander of RIA, was the representative speaker for the arsenal.



The keynote speaker was John Lavelle, a Vietnam veteran, who served from 1966 to 1969, and is vice president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 776 in Bettendorf, Iowa.



Jim Bell sang the national anthem and taps was played by Tracy Hepner, both of VVACQC Chapter 299. The chapter also provided the rifle salute.



National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday observed annually on March 29. It honors all United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location; each year's theme is "Join the Nation ... Thank a Vietnam Veteran for Service to our Nation."



More than 9 million Americans served from 1955 to 1975 and 2.7 million men and women served in-country during the Vietnam War.



More than 58,000 names of those who died are engraved in the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, known also as “The Wall.” About 6 million Vietnam veterans are alive today but more than 600 die daily; many are now residing in hospices and long-term care facilities.



The primary objective as outlined by Congress is thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the nation, with distinct recognition of former prisoners of war and families of those still listed as missing in action. The U.S. Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration will continue through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025.

