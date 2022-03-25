Cadets from Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 775 pose for a group photo during a 609th Air Communications Squadron immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 25, 2022. The cadets learned about the 609th ACOMS mission while getting one-on-one time with senior leaders within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets
