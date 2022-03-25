Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets [Image 6 of 7]

    609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Sean Brody, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 775 cadet, asks a question during a 609th Air Communications Squadron immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 25, 2022. Brody and his fellow cadets spoke with 609 ACOMS senior leadership and saw the capabilities of the squadron first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:40
    Photo ID: 7113521
    VIRIN: 220325-F-FZ485-1241
    Resolution: 5816x3870
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets

    TAGS

    ACC
    AFCENT
    AFROTC
    9th AF
    609th ACOMS
    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)

