609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets

Sean Brody, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 775 cadet, asks a question during a 609th Air Communications Squadron immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 25, 2022. Brody and his fellow cadets spoke with 609 ACOMS senior leadership and saw the capabilities of the squadron first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

