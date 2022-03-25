609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Nicklaus, 609th Air Communications Squadron Weapons Systems Operations officer in charge, briefs cadets from Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 775 during an immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 25, 2022. The cadets were briefed on the various mission sets of the 609th ACOMS, including their role in premier communications and cyber security for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022