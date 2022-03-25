609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets

Rachel Rodger, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 775 cadet, listens to a 609th Air Communications Squadron brief during an immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 25, 2022. The 609th ACOMS is one of two squadrons that provide communications support to the 609th Air Operations Center, which is the air component of the command and control hub that plans, produces, and executes military operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

