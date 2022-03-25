609th ACOMS hosts immersion tour with UofSC cadets

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Harold Sham, 609th Air Communications Squadron commander, welcomes cadets from Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 775 during an immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 25, 2022. Sham spoke to the cadets about enhancing leadership through work and life balance as well as the importance of getting on-the-job experience from senior enlisted mentors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

