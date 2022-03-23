U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Mission Support Group, participate in a Mardi Gras themed chopped competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. The 60th Mission Support Group Monarch Dining Facility hosted a cooking competition showcasing skill, speed and ingenuity. Teams of four competed to transform mystery ingredients into the main course and dessert dishes to present to a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 09:08
|Photo ID:
|7113363
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-RU983-1425
|Resolution:
|3600x2346
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th MSG Chopped Competition [Image 22 of 22], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT