Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th MSG Chopped Competition [Image 22 of 22]

    60th MSG Chopped Competition

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Mission Support Group, participate in a Mardi Gras themed chopped competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. The 60th Mission Support Group Monarch Dining Facility hosted a cooking competition showcasing skill, speed and ingenuity. Teams of four competed to transform mystery ingredients into the main course and dessert dishes to present to a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 09:08
    Photo ID: 7113363
    VIRIN: 220323-F-RU983-1425
    Resolution: 3600x2346
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th MSG Chopped Competition [Image 22 of 22], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition
    60th MSG Chopped Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cooking"
    Services
    Travis AFB
    "Heide Couch
    AF75
    60AMW PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT