60th MSG Chopped Competition

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Mission Support Group participate in a Mardi Gras themed chopped competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. The 60th Mission Support Group Monarch Dining Facility hosted a cooking competition showcasing skill, speed and ingenuity. Teams of four competed to transform mystery ingredients into the main course and dessert dishes to present to a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

