60th MSG Chopped Competition

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vincent Brasher, 60th Security Forces operations superintendent, Airman 1st Class Aaron Busby 60th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, Reginald Barkus, 60th FSS food service cook, and Chief Master Sgt. Travis Jordan, 60th SFS senior enlisted leader, display their finished dish prior to plating at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. The 60th Mission Support Group Monarch Dining Facility hosted a cooking competition showcasing skill, speed and ingenuity. Teams of four competed to transform mystery ingredients into the main course and dessert dishes to present to a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

