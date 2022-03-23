Reginald Barkus, left, 60th Force Support Squadron food service cook, and Chief Master Sgt. 60th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, discuss cooking strategies at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. The 60th Mission Support Group Monarch Dining Facility hosted a cooking competition showcasing skill, speed and ingenuity. Teams of four competed to transform mystery ingredients into the main course and dessert dishes to present to a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 09:08 Photo ID: 7113352 VIRIN: 220323-F-RU983-1184 Resolution: 3600x5400 Size: 4.91 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th MSG Chopped Competition [Image 22 of 22], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.