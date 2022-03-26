EAST CHINA SEA (March 26,2022) Quartermaster 1st Class Wyatt Fields, from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, relays a message over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) on the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 21:45 Photo ID: 7112897 VIRIN: 220326-N-CD453-1068 Resolution: 5635x4432 Size: 3.48 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.