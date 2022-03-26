A Sailor Cleans an M2HB 50 Caliber Machine Gun Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

EAST CHINA SEA (March 26, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Robert Mora, from Houston, cleans an M2HB 50 caliber machine gun aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). USS Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

