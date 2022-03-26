Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill

EAST CHINA SEA (March 26,2022) Seaman Apprentice Romario Clennon, from Atlanta, points out the simulated man overboard during a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

