EAST CHINA SEA (March 26,2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Allan Wandiri, from Los Angeles,, relays a message over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) during a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7112905
|VIRIN:
|220326-N-CD453-1106
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
