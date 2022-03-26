Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill [Image 5 of 10]

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 26,2022) Lt. j.g. Joseph Gruber (right), from Omaha, Nebraska, provides instruction to Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Allan Wandiri, from Los Angeles, during a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 21:45
    Photo ID: 7112896
    VIRIN: 220326-N-CD453-1089
    Resolution: 4708x3718
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Sailor Cleans an M2HB 50 Caliber Machine Gun Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill
    A Sailor Cleans an M2HB 50 Caliber Machine Gun Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)
    A Sailor Cleans an M2HB 50 Caliber Machine Gun Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Man Overboard Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 70
    USS Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT