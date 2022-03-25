Soldiers assigned to Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, take a knee before conducting a blank fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. Conducting blank fire iterations allowed for terrain familiarization, and gave Soldiers the ability to properly communicate under pressure before the live fire exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:51 Photo ID: 7112552 VIRIN: 220325-A-CE555-632 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.42 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts combined arms live fire exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.