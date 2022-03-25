Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts combined arms live fire exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts combined arms live fire exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Black Lion Soldiers assigned to Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, fire the Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapon during a combined arms live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The division trains lethal crews, squads and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience, ensuring Dogface Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and win against any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:51
    Photo ID: 7112550
    VIRIN: 220325-A-CE555-608
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.11 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    TAGS

    combined arms live fire exercise
    infantry
    training
    CALFX
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Lion Focus

