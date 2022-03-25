Pfc. Micah Dupris, an infantryman assigned to Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, fires his M4 carbine downrange during a combined arms live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The division trains lethal crews, squads and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience, ensuring Dogface Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and win against any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:51 Photo ID: 7112551 VIRIN: 220325-A-CE555-620 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.23 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts combined arms live fire exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.