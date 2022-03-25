Black Lion Soldiers assigned to Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, send rounds downrange during a combined arms live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. A CALFX allows a maneuver company to incorporate indirect fires, aerial and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 16:51
|Photo ID:
|7112548
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-CE555-590
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts combined arms live fire exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
