U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts combined arms live fire exercise

Black Lion Soldiers assigned to Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, send rounds downrange during a combined arms live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. A CALFX allows a maneuver company to incorporate indirect fires, aerial and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

