144th Airlift Squadron, logistics Airmen move Arctic Sustainment Package to Deadhorse

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Santiago Maya, 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Transportation Function operations superintendent, loads a snowmachine into a 144th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III Feb. 23, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The snowmachine is part of equipment used on the North Pole sea ice in support of U.S. Navy personnel as part of Ice Exercise 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise designed to research, test and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

