    144th Airlift Squadron, logistics Airmen move Arctic Sustainment Package to Deadhorse [Image 6 of 6]

    144th Airlift Squadron, logistics Airmen move Arctic Sustainment Package to Deadhorse

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Santiago Maya, 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Transportation Function operations superintendent, loads a snowmachine into a 144th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III Feb. 23, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The snowmachine is part of equipment used on the North Pole sea ice in support of U.S. Navy personnel as part of Ice Exercise 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise designed to research, test and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 15:29
    Photo ID: 7110591
    VIRIN: 220223-Z-ZY202-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 144th Airlift Squadron, logistics Airmen move Arctic Sustainment Package to Deadhorse [Image 6 of 6], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    144th Airlift Squadron
    176th Logistics Readiness Squadron

