    Arctic Guardians conduct operations on arctic sea ice [Image 3 of 6]

    Arctic Guardians conduct operations on arctic sea ice

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A 176th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and evasion specialist sets up an Arctic Sustainment Package generator at the U.S. Navy’s Ice Camp Queenfish on the arctic ice pack March 14, 2022, during the personnel-recovery vignette of Arctic Edge. Airmen of 176th Operations Support Squadron, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons delivered the Arctic Sustainment Package to the camp. Arctic Edge 22 is a U.S. North Command exercise scheduled every two years and demonstrates U.S. and allied commitment to mutual strategic interest in the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Westveer)

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    211th Rescue Squadron
    212th Rescue Squadron
    arctic defense

