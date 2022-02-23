144th Airlift Squadron, logistics Airmen move Arctic Sustainment Package to Deadhorse

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- West Virginia Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Terry Whittington, 167th Airlift Wing, loads arctic equipment Feb. 23, 2022, on a 144th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Whittington worked with his Alaska Air National Guard counterparts with 176th Logistics Readiness squadron and 144th Airlift Squadron to load the cargo bound for Deadhorse, Alaska, as part of Ice Exercise 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise designed to research, test and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

