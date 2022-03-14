Arctic Guardians conduct operations on arctic sea ice

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- A 212th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer lands at the U.S. Navy’s Ice Camp Queenfish on the arctic ice pack March 14, 2022, during the personnel-recovery vignette of Arctic Edge. Airmen of 176th Operations Support Squadron, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons delivered the Arctic Sustainment Package to the camp. Arctic Edge 22 is a U.S. North Command exercise scheduled every two years and demonstrates U.S. and allied commitment to mutual strategic interest in the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Westveer)
|03.14.2022
|03.26.2022 15:29
|7110586
|220314-Z-FC240-1001
|6220x4147
|2.93 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|4
|0
