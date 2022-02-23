144th Airlift Squadron, logistics Airmen move Arctic Sustainment Package to Deadhorse

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Doug Mathes, 144th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, supervises the loading of arctic equipment bound for Deadhorse, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The equipment was used on the North Pole sea ice in support of U.S. Navy personnel as part of Ice Exercise 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise designed to research, test and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

