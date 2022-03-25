Members of the Humanitarian response conference brief U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda on current humanitarian efforts in Jasionka, Poland, March 25, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 08:03 Photo ID: 7110444 VIRIN: 220325-M-FX541-1290 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.99 MB Location: PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.