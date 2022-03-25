Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland [Image 5 of 9]

    President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland

    POLAND

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr., receives a briefing during the Humanitarian response conference in Jasionka, Poland, March 25, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 08:03
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    SecDef
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

