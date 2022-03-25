U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, receive a briefing during the Humanitarian response conference in Jasionka, Poland, March 25, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 08:03
|Photo ID:
|7110443
|VIRIN:
|220325-M-FX541-1247
|Resolution:
|5713x2734
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
