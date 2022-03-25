President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland

U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, receive a briefing during the Humanitarian response conference in Jasionka, Poland, March 25, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis.)

