CMC Addresses Sailors on USS Charleston

APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 17, 2022) – Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado gives a speech to the Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)
