    USS Charleston Chief's Mess [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Charleston Chief's Mess

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    03.17.2022

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220317-O-NR876-373
    APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 17, 2022) – The Chief’s Mess assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) pose for photo. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
