USS Charleston Sailor receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 17, 2022) – Cmdr. John Actkinson, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and plaque to Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Luxton for his selection as Mine Division 12’s Junior Sailor of the Year, Fiscal Year 2021. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

