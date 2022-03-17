USS Charleston CMC Pinning Ceremony

220317-O-NR876-615

APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 17, 2022) – Senior Chief Operations Specialist Cornelius Klomp, right, and Chief Mineman Bobby Free pin the collar devices on Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

