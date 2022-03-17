Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston CMC Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Charleston CMC Pinning Ceremony

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    03.17.2022

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220317-O-NR876-615
    APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 17, 2022) – Senior Chief Operations Specialist Cornelius Klomp, right, and Chief Mineman Bobby Free pin the collar devices on Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Chief
    CMC
    Pinning
    CTF 76
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

