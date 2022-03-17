220317-O-NR876-615
APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 17, 2022) – Senior Chief Operations Specialist Cornelius Klomp, right, and Chief Mineman Bobby Free pin the collar devices on Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 02:07
|Photo ID:
|7110186
|VIRIN:
|220317-O-NR876-615
|Resolution:
|1255x1882
|Size:
|752.85 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Charleston CMC Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT