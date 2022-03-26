CSO visits Guardians, Airmen at Andersen AFB

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, takes a photo with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Wright, commander of the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during a tour March 26, 2022. During his visit, Raymond met with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, received a mission brief, toured the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 2, and shared lunch with the Airmen, 12 Guardians assigned here and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU