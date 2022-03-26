Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO visits Guardians, Airmen at Andersen AFB [Image 9 of 9]

    CSO visits Guardians, Airmen at Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, takes a photo with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Wright, commander of the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during a tour March 26, 2022. During his visit, Raymond met with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, received a mission brief, toured the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 2, and shared lunch with the Airmen, 12 Guardians assigned here and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 00:22
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PACAF
    Gen Raymond
    Indo-Pacific
    Chief of Space Operations
    SpaceForceDOD
    SpaceForceCSO

