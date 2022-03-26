U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, takes a group photo with 12 Guardians who are assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during a tour March 26, 2022. These Guardians transferred from the Air Force to the Space Force over the last 18 months and are awaiting future permanent change of station assignments to USSF units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 00:22 Photo ID: 7110116 VIRIN: 220326-F-VU029-1208 Resolution: 5661x3184 Size: 1.7 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO visits Guardians, Airmen at Andersen AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.