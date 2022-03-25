CSO visits Guardians, Airmen at Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, salutes as U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, arrives at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 25, 2022. During his visit, Raymond met with Sloane, received a mission brief, toured the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 2, and met with Airmen and Guardians stationed at Andersen AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU