CSO visits Guardians, Airmen at Andersen AFB

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, receives a tour of Detachment 2, 21st Space Operations Squadron, which has the longest mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 26, 2022. During his visit, Raymond met with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, received a mission brief, toured the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 2, and shared lunch with the Airmen, 12 Guardians assigned here and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

