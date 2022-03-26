CSO visits Guardians, Airmen at Andersen AFB

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, takes a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, takes a photo with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Wright, commander of the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during a tour March 26, 2022. During his visit, Raymond met with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, received a mission brief, toured the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 2, and shared lunch with the Airmen, 12 Guardians assigned here and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, visited Guardians, Airmen and leadership during his first trip to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 25-26, 2022.

Raymond’s primary stop was the Space Force’s 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 2, which is the only USSF unit at Andersen AFB. Det 2 comprises about 30 personnel who provide 24/7 on-demand real-time space capabilities in support of joint force missions in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

“Det 2 has a long, storied history dating back to the mid-60s, and its geographic location in the Pacific is critical to our ability to rapidly transport data to and from space,” said Raymond. “The Det 2 team may be small in number, but their contribution to the joint force is immeasurable.”

In addition to the Det 2 personnel, there are also 12 uniformed Guardians assigned to Air Force units on the base who transferred from the Air Force to the Space Force over the last 18 months. They remained in their assignments since that time and are awaiting future permanent change of station assignments to USSF units.

“You are all critical to the Space Force mission because of your expertise, experience and the unique perspective you bring to our most pressing challenges,” said Raymond. “Thank you for the important work you continue to do for our new service. I am excited to see what each of you will achieve in your future assignments.”

Those Guardians currently hold a variety of jobs in several units on base including the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 36th Communications Squadron, 644th Combat Communications Squadron, 36th Contingency Response Squadron and 36th Civil Engineer Squadron.

“What we are doing at Andersen AFB directly affects having a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Zachary Moore, a quality assurance inspector at 4RS. “My current unit’s mission is to launch and recover RQ-4B Global Hawk aircraft, and we are the RQ-4B’s only mobile combat unit. Members of the 4th RS are providing strategic intelligence to the U.S. and our allies via battle-ready High Altitude Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.”

Since the creation of the U.S. Space Force on Dec. 20, 2019, more than 6,000 Airmen have transferred into the new service, and each of their stories is unique.

“I wanted to join the Space Force because I am interested in space and learning about more jobs related to space,” said U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Chase Lund, a ground communications technician with 4RS. “I also wanted to be a part of something new, and possibly shape the culture, which is very exciting.”

Today, there are more than 7,000 uniformed Guardians in the Space Force, and the service expects that number to grow to more than 8,400 by the end of the fiscal year.

During his visit, Raymond also met with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, and received a mission brief on the variety of missions provided by the wing and its subordinate units.