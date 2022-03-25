Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award [Image 9 of 9]

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron gather around Lt. Col. Eric Megerdoomian, Squadron Commander of 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, as he congratulates the unit on their efforts in winning the Ellis D Parker award. This award annually recognizes the top Army Aviation battalions (or equivalent) in four categories based on unit mission, and is named for Lt. Gen. Don Parker, an Army Aviation pioneer.

