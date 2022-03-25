4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award

Soldiers assigned to 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron gather around Lt. Col. Eric Megerdoomian, Squadron Commander of 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, as he congratulates the unit on their efforts in winning the Ellis D Parker award. This award annually recognizes the top Army Aviation battalions (or equivalent) in four categories based on unit mission, and is named for Lt. Gen. Don Parker, an Army Aviation pioneer.

