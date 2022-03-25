Lt. Col. Eric Megerdoomian, Squadron Commander of 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, presents the Certificate of Achievement to Korean Augmentees to the United States Army (KATUSA) for their efforts in helping the unit win the Ellis D Parker award.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 23:08 Photo ID: 7110077 VIRIN: 220325-A-TR140-631 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.8 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.