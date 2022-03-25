4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award

Brig. Gen. Lance K. Calvert, Deputy Commanding General - Manuever of 2nd Infantry Division, presents the Ellis D Parker award to Lt. Col. Eric Megerdoomian, Squadron Commander of 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron. This award annually recognizes the top Army Aviation battalions (or equivalent) in four categories based on unit mission, and is named for Lt. Gen. Don Parker, an Army Aviation pioneer. 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron won the combat category.

Date Taken: 03.25.2022
Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR