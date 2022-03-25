Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award [Image 6 of 9]

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Korean Augmentees to the United States Army (KATUSA) are presented a certificate of achievement by Lieutenant Colonel Eric Megerdoomian, the Squadron Commander of 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron. The KATUSAs were presented this certificate for their efforts in helping the unit win the Ellis D Parker award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 23:08
    Photo ID: 7110076
    VIRIN: 220325-A-TR140-819
    Resolution: 5062x3374
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation Ellis D Parker Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT