    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron receives Ellis D Parker award

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Lance K. Calvert, the Deputy Commanding General - Maneuver for the 2nd Infantry Division, addresses soldiers assigned to 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron about the impact of a unit receiving the Ellis D Parker award.

    Army Aviation Ellis D Parker Award

