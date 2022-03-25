Family members of retired Chief Master Sgt. Paul. W. Weyandt and retired Lt. Col. David H. Eddy, pose for a picture after the dedication of the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. Weyandt and Eddy were EC-47 crew members who served during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7109747
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-DX569-1102
|Resolution:
|5757x3290
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT