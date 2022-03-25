Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Family members of retired Chief Master Sgt. Paul. W. Weyandt and retired Lt. Col. David H. Eddy, pose for a picture after the dedication of the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. Weyandt and Eddy were EC-47 crew members who served during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7109747
    VIRIN: 220325-F-DX569-1102
    Resolution: 5757x3290
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony
    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony
    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony
    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony
    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony
    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza
    tired Chief Master Sgt. Paul. W. Weyandt
    etired Lt. Col. David H. Eddy
    EC-47 crew members

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT