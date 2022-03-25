Family members of retired Chief Master Sgt. Paul. W. Weyandt and retired Lt. Col. David H. Eddy, pose for a picture after the dedication of the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. Weyandt and Eddy were EC-47 crew members who served during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7109747 VIRIN: 220325-F-DX569-1102 Resolution: 5757x3290 Size: 9.7 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.