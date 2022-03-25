Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Military veterans watch the dedication event of the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. The event hosted over 200 service-connected families from across the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7109745
    VIRIN: 220325-F-DX569-1070
    Resolution: 5024x3589
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

    Military veterans
    Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza
    EC-47

