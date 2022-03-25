Military veterans watch the dedication event of the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. The event hosted over 200 service-connected families from across the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7109745 VIRIN: 220325-F-DX569-1070 Resolution: 5024x3589 Size: 7.26 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.