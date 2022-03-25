The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

Service members assigned to the 17th Training Wing prepare refreshments for event attendees during the dedication of the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. The dedication was held to remember the heritage and uphold the legacy of past and current intelligence missions fueled by 17th TRW personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

