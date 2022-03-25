Service members assigned to the 17th Training Wing post the colors during the dedication of the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. The event highlighted the United States Air Force Security Service and Tactical Air Command and their efforts to fulfill their cryptographic, communication intelligence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7109741 VIRIN: 220325-F-DX569-1032 Resolution: 5953x3402 Size: 7.67 MB Location: GOODFELLOW, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.