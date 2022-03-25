Mr. Joe Martin, U.S. Air Force veteran, Bill Francis, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, and Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, hold a picture, dedicating the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. The dedication supported the intent of the 17th TRW Heritage Campaign Plan, the 17 TRW Historian Strategic Plan, and the 17 TRW Strategic Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7109742
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-DX569-1098
|Resolution:
|2863x2044
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT