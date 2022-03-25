The Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

Mr. Joe Martin, U.S. Air Force veteran, Bill Francis, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, and Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, hold a picture, dedicating the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 25, 2022. The dedication supported the intent of the 17th TRW Heritage Campaign Plan, the 17 TRW Historian Strategic Plan, and the 17 TRW Strategic Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

