Col. Jeremy St. Laurent, commander, 597th Transportation Brigade, presents Spc. Victor Vazquez, 832nd Transportation Bn., with a certificate and title of Soldier of the Quarter during a ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 16.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7109487
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-QT896-932
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|832.77 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Vazquez named Soldier of the Quarter [Image 5 of 5], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
