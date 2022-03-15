Soldiers are briefed on how to conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks & Services on a light wheeled vehicle (M998 Series) during the 597th Transportation Brigade Soldier of the Quarter competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 15.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7109483
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-QT896-376
|Resolution:
|1776x1184
|Size:
|986.53 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct preventive maintenance checks and services during competition [Image 5 of 5], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT