Soldiers are briefed on how to conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks & Services on a light wheeled vehicle (M998 Series) during the 597th Transportation Brigade Soldier of the Quarter competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 15.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:52 Photo ID: 7109483 VIRIN: 220315-A-QT896-376 Resolution: 1776x1184 Size: 986.53 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers conduct preventive maintenance checks and services during competition [Image 5 of 5], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.