    Soldiers conduct preventive maintenance checks and services during competition [Image 1 of 5]

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Soldiers are briefed on how to conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks & Services on a light wheeled vehicle (M998 Series) during the 597th Transportation Brigade Soldier of the Quarter competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 15.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:52
    Photo ID: 7109483
    VIRIN: 220315-A-QT896-376
    Resolution: 1776x1184
    Size: 986.53 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct preventive maintenance checks and services during competition [Image 5 of 5], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

